The Miami Marlins (22-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-25) will go head to head on Thursday, May 18 at LoanDepot park, with Eury Perez pitching for the Marlins and Trevor Williams taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.23 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Miami has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

