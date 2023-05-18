The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Arraez and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.337/.425 on the year.

Thomas enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 15 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .389/.444/.486 slash line on the season.

Arraez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI (36 total hits).

He's slashing .240/.321/.520 so far this season.

Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.