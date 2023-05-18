The Miami Marlins (22-21) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Washington Nationals (18-25), at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.23 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals will send Williams (1-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 4.23 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.

Williams has one quality start this season.

Williams will look to secure his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a batting average against of .222 and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

