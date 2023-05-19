Golden Knights vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, listing them -125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+105).
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 14-9-23 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- In the 35 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 22-8-5 record (good for 49 points).
- Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.
- Vegas has taken 13 points from the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (4-10-5 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 59 games (54-3-2, 110 points).
- In the 27 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 19-7-1 record (39 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 23-17-3 to record 49 points.
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 47-21-14 record this season and are 8-16-24 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- In the 30 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.
- In 14 games this season when the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).
- When Dallas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (6-5-7 record).
- The Stars have earned 99 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 15-6-7 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 33-12-7 (73 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.5%
|3rd
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
