How to Watch the Nationals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Matthew Boyd, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit 29 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.
- Washington is slugging .368, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- Washington has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (176 total runs).
- The Nationals rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Nationals hitters strike out 7.2 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.
- Washington has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Nationals average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.426).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|David Peterson
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Ryan Weathers
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Yu Darvish
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
