There are four games on today's WNBA schedule, including the New York Liberty playing the Washington Mystics.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics take on the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS 2022 Record: 22-14

22-14 NYL 2022 Record: 16-20

16-20 WAS Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 75.9 Opp. PPG (first)

80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 75.9 Opp. PPG (first) NYL Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 NYL Odds to Win: -150

-150 WAS Odds to Win: +127

+127 Total: 162 points

The Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun hit the road the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND 2022 Record: 5-31

5-31 CON 2022 Record: 25-11

25-11 IND Stats: 78.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 89.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

78.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 89.1 Opp. PPG (12th) CON Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 CON Odds to Win: -318

-318 IND Odds to Win: +251

+251 Total: 161.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky

The Sky look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN 2022 Record: 14-22

14-22 CHI 2022 Record: 26-10

26-10 MIN Stats: 82.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

82.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) CHI Stats: 86.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 MIN Odds to Win: -221

-221 CHI Odds to Win: +181

+181 Total: 163 points

The Los Angeles Sparks face the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Friday at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS 2022 Record: 13-23

13-23 PHO 2022 Record: 15-21

15-21 LAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (11th) PHO Stats: 81.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 LAS Odds to Win: -141

-141 PHO Odds to Win: +118

+118 Total: 157.5 points

