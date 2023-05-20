The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in to TNT to see the Panthers look to defeat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players