Saturday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Lakers, 108-103, on Thursday. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 37 points for the Nuggets, and LeBron James had 22 for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 22 9 10 4 2 0 Austin Reaves 22 3 5 1 0 5 Rui Hachimura 21 2 1 1 0 1

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 10 5 4 0 6 Nikola Jokic 23 17 12 3 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 16 7 3 0 0 4

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads his team in rebounds per contest (12.5), and also posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James leads his team in points per game (28.9), and also puts up 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is tops on his team in assists per game (6.2), and also averages 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is posting 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley posts 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets receive 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

The Nuggets receive 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 33.5 14.5 10.6 1.3 1 1.9 Anthony Davis LAL 23.4 14.4 2.9 1.4 2.6 0.3 LeBron James LAL 23.3 8.9 6.3 1.1 1.1 1.6 Jamal Murray DEN 27.1 5.5 5.9 1.7 0.2 3.1 Austin Reaves LAL 15.9 4.4 4.9 0.6 0.2 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13.1 7.4 1.6 0.6 0.7 2.5

