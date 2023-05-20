Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Patrick Corbin, who gets the start for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Nationals are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (-105). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals are playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Washington has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Nationals a 53.5% chance to win.

In the 44 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-22-3).

The Nationals have covered 60% of their games this season, going 3-2-0 ATS.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-15 10-12 9-11 9-15 12-16 6-10

