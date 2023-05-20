Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Patrick Corbin, who is expected to start for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are second-worst in MLB play with 31 home runs.

Washington is slugging .372, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Nationals have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.258).

Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (182 total).

The Nationals are 15th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Nationals strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in baseball.

Washington's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.429).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.65 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Corbin is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Corbin is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Ryan Weathers 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles

