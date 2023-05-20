Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (18-27) will host Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (20-22) at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 20, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (-105). A 9.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Nationals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin - WSH (2-5, 4.65 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Nationals will play as favorites this season.

The Nationals have not played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Alex Call 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

