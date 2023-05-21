How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, making 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- At home Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (109.3).
- This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
