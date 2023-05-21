The French Open continues in Paris, France, with Emilio Nava in the round of 128 versus Roberto Carballes Baena. Nava is +50000 to win at Stade Roland Garros.

Nava at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nava's Next Match

On Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET, in the round of 128 of the the French Open, Nava will face Carballes Baena, after getting past Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Emilio Nava Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Nava Stats

In the qualifying round on Friday, Nava defeated No. 161-ranked Blancaneaux, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Nava is 10-11 over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Nava is 1-2 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Nava, over the past 12 months, has played 21 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match.

In his three matches on a clay surface over the past year, Nava has averaged 28.7 games.

Over the past year, Nava has been victorious in 13.8% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games.

Nava has been victorious in 69.2% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 7.1% of his return games.

