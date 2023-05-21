Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. Oddsmakers list the Stars as the underdog in this matchup, listing them +105 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 37 of their 58 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.8%).

Vegas has a record of 32-17 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (65.3% win percentage).

The Golden Knights have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 10 (43.5%).

Dallas has a record of 7-11 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Stars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars failed to hit the total in a single one of their last 10 games.

The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 1.0 more goal than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

