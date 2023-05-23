Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .210 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.6% of them.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Call has driven home a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 22
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
