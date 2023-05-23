C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 15 games this year (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.226 AVG .254
.305 OBP .288
.264 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
2 RBI 15
13/3 K/BB 15/3
2 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 20
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
