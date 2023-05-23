Ildemaro Vargas -- hitting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Vargas has recorded a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.125 AVG .375
.125 OBP .412
.125 SLG .563
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 5
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
