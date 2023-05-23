On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.833 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had four hits (going 4-for-5) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 47 hits, batting .269 this season with 20 extra-base hits.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 45 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.9% of them.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (15.6%).

In 18 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 20 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

