The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .290.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 34 of 46 games this season (73.9%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.6% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

