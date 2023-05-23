Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres face Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 34 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.35 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Gore has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray - 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer

