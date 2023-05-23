Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (21-26) will match up against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (20-27) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-155). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (2-3, 3.56 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.69 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 28 times and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Padres have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 12-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

