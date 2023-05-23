You can wager on player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and other players on the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 23 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .290/.344/.443 so far this season.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .317 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He's slashed .269/.323/.457 so far this year.

Candelario takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .524 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Darvish Stats

The Padres' Yu Darvish (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Darvish has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Dodgers May. 5 6.2 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 30 6.0 9 4 4 9 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 5.2 2 1 1 5 5

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has put up 41 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .248/.398/.473 slash line on the year.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 44 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.357/.404 so far this season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

