The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Nationals Park

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has driven in a run in 13 games this year (29.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 20 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

