On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .472 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .264.
  • Candelario has gotten a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (28.3%).
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.2%).
  • He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 20
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Weathers (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed a 3.42 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
