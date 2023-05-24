The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington in total hits (53) this season while batting .294 with 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • Thomas is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (53.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.286 AVG .278
.313 OBP .350
.476 SLG .361
7 XBH 2
2 HR 2
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Weathers (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
