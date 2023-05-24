Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in total hits (53) this season while batting .294 with 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this year (53.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (85.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (57.1%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
