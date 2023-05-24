Wednesday's game features the Washington Nationals (20-28) and the San Diego Padres (22-26) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 24.

The Padres will give the nod to Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (1-2, 4.26 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (197 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

