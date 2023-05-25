Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
