Nationals vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
The favored Padres have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).
Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-175
|+145
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have won in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a record of 9-11, a 45% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 48 chances.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-16
|10-12
|11-11
|10-16
|13-17
|8-10
