Juan Soto and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Thursday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.345/.462 so far this season.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He has a slash line of .258/.315/.440 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (1-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Snell has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2 at Dodgers May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Dodgers May. 6 6.0 1 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds May. 1 6.0 8 3 3 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 5.0 4 2 2 5 5

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soto Stats

Soto has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 44 walks and 22 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .257/.409/.491 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.351/.411 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

