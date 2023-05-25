Riley Adams returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Blake Snell and the San Diego PadresMay 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 25, when he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI against the Tigers.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Blake Snell

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .300.

In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Adams has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (37.5%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .250 AVG .182 .250 OBP .250 .333 SLG .455 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings