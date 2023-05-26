The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .238.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of them.
  • In five games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Abrams has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 46 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.226 AVG .254
.305 OBP .288
.264 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
2 RBI 15
13/3 K/BB 15/3
2 SB 2
26 GP 20
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8).
