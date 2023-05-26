The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .238.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of them.

In five games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 46 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 20 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings