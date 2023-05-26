Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .769 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 60.4% of his 48 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%).
- He has scored in 19 of 48 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-8) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.