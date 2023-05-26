The Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals will meet on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 17-26 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 22 of 49 chances this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 10-12 11-12 10-16 13-17 8-11

