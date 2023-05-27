Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 49 hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 159th in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (11 of 48), with more than one RBI three times (6.3%).
- In 19 games this year (39.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.28 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
