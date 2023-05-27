On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (12.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (16.3%).
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 21
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Singer (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.