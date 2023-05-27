The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last outings.

In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Meneses has driven home a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 18 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 20 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings