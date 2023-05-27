Saturday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (15-37) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (22-29) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.65 ERA).

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

The Nationals have been victorious in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 19-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (220 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule