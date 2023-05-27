Nationals vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Vinnie Pasquantino and Luis Garcia will be among the star attractions when the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Nationals vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a record of 19-28, a 40.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 50 games with a total this season.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-17
|11-12
|11-12
|11-16
|14-17
|8-11
