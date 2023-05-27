Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Washington Nationals and starting pitcher Josiah Gray on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 127 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (4-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gray has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler

