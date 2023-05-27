How to Watch the Nationals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Washington Nationals and starting pitcher Josiah Gray on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 127 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .267 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray (4-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Gray has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-4
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Yu Darvish
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Weathers
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Brady Singer
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.