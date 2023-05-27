Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (15-37) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (22-29) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, May 27, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Royals (-110). Washington is favored on the run line (-1.5). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (3-4, 7.48 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.65 ERA)

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Royals have a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Royals were the moneyline favorite three times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+135) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

