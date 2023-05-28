Joey Meneses -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 113th in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.7% of those games.

In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 18 games this year (36.7%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 21 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings