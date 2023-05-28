MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, May 28
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Sunday, including Dylan Cease and the White Sox against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Tigers.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for May 28.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Gavin Stone (0-0) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (3-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|LAD: Stone
|TB: Bradley
|2 (8 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.1 IP)
|10.13
|ERA
|4.44
|2.3
|K/9
|12.6
Live Stream Dodgers at Rays
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-3) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (5-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|SD: Darvish
|NYY: Cole
|9 (54 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (67.2 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|2.53
|9.5
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -150
- SD Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Padres at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Rangers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (0-1) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|TEX: Bradford
|BAL: Bradish
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (37.1 IP)
|10.80
|ERA
|4.34
|5.4
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -145
- TEX Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rangers at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will look to Hunter Gaddis (1-1) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|STL: Montgomery
|CLE: Gaddis
|10 (55.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (25.2 IP)
|4.55
|ERA
|5.26
|8.5
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Guardians
- STL Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cardinals at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will look to Rodriguez (4-4) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|CHW: Cease
|DET: Rodríguez
|11 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (61.2 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|2.19
|9.2
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-3) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch (0-0) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|WSH: Gore
|KC: Lynch
|10 (51 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|-
|11.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -110
- WSH Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Nationals at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (4-4) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (3-1) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|TOR: Berrios
|MIN: Ober
|10 (59.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (35.1 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|2.55
|8.6
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Blue Jays at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (4-1) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Colin Rea (1-3) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|SF: Cobb
|MIL: Rea
|10 (58 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (36.1 IP)
|2.17
|ERA
|4.71
|8.1
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Giants at Brewers
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Giants at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-3) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|CHC: Smyly
|10 (53.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (55.1 IP)
|5.57
|ERA
|2.93
|6.9
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (5-3) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will look to Austin Gomber (4-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|NYM: Megill
|COL: Gomber
|10 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (50 IP)
|4.32
|ERA
|6.48
|7.2
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Rockies
- NYM Odds to Win: -150
- COL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 12.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mets at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-1) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|MIA: Pérez
|LAA: Sandoval
|3 (14 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (49.1 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|3.47
|10.3
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Marlins at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (5-1) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Luis Medina (0-3) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|HOU: Javier
|OAK: Medina
|10 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22.1 IP)
|3.07
|ERA
|6.45
|9.8
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (5-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|BOS: Houck
|ARI: Kelly
|9 (48.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.1 IP)
|4.99
|ERA
|3.30
|8.5
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -115
- BOS Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Red Sox at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Marco Gonzales (4-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|SEA: Gonzales
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.1 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|5.68
|4.6
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -150
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Pirates at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Dylan Covey (0-0) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (4-2) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|PHI: Covey
|ATL: Strider
|2 (9 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.2 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|3.12
|9.0
|K/9
|15.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- PHI Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.