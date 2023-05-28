Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Daniel Lynch, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington has scored 224 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.438 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gore has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore -

