Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .207 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will look to Miller (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
