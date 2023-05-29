After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 9:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Dickerson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Dickerson has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year (50.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Dodgers will send Miller (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
