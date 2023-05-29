After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 9:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Dickerson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last outings.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year (50.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings