Jeimer Candelario -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with more than one hit 14 times (28.0%).
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Candelario has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with more than one RBI eight times (16.0%).
  • In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 22
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Miller (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
