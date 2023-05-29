Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Joey Meneses (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, six walks and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 35 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 50 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has an RBI in 18 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 18 games this season (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
