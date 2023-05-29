On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .235 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 56.8% of his games this season (25 of 44), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings