Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Royals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 58 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .287 with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
  • Thomas will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this year (40 of 52), with multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in eight games this year (15.4%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 27 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.286 AVG .278
.313 OBP .350
.476 SLG .361
7 XBH 2
2 HR 2
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Miller (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
