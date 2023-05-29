Nationals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Monday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-30) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:10 PM on May 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (1-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-2) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 4, Nationals 2.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Nationals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (226 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|W 12-10
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs TBA
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.